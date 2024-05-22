Russia attacks energy facilities in Sumy Oblast, city suffers blackout

As a priority, critical infrastructure will be supplied with electricity, said the head of the city military administration Oleksiy Drozdenko

Shahed (Photo: Oleksandr Husiev/Pacific Press)

Overnight, the Russian military attacked Sumy Oblast with Shahed kamikaze drones, as a result of which the regional center and several other cities were cut off, reported the head of the city military administration Oleksiy Drozdenko.

"Due to the enemy attack, the city of Sumy does not receive electricity. We are waiting for restoration and first of all we are serving critical infrastructure," he wrote.

Around 1 a.m., the Sumy regional military administration reported that the enemy struck the energy facilities of Shostka and Konotop.

Specialists are also working there, trying to restore the electricity supply.

In the early hours of May 21 and in the morning, the Russians struck Kharkiv: the first time it hit a recreation area, the second time it hit a transport infrastructure object.