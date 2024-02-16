Russia has attacked Ukraine with at least 24 North Korean KN-23 missiles

From December 30, 2023 to February 7, 2024, the Russians carried out at least 12 strikes in seven regions of Ukraine

KN-23 (Photo: DPRK propaganda resources)

Russia has used at least 24 ballistic missiles of North Korean manufacture, likely KN-23/24, in missile strikes against Ukraine, as announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

From December 30, 2023, to February 7, 2024, the enemy launched at least 12 strikes with this type of missile across seven oblasts of Ukraine, according to Kostin.

"We're talking about Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv (three attacks), Kharkiv (two attacks), as well as towns and villages in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. These strikes killed 14 civilians and injured more than 70," Kostin said.

The most intensive missile attack with this type of missile was documented on February 7, added the Prosecutor General. That day, Russia hit Kyiv, Pavlohrad, and Kharkiv (one missile on each city. – Ed.).

"These missiles, marked with numbers and symbols suggesting Korean origin, vary in the nature and extent of destruction and flight trajectory, indicating they are larger in diameter than similar models of Russian and Soviet origin," Kostin stated.

