The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka faces no less than 15,000 occupants, as reported by the brigade's press service.

Military sources indicated that the 74th and 114th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades of the Russian Armed Forces were effectively "wiped out."

Preliminary real numbers of losses among the Russian army are estimated at 4,200 killed and wounded.

The 30th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is also suffering significant losses. Combat is ongoing against the 35th and 55th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades of the 41st Army and the 21st and 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades of the 2nd Army.

In particular, the 114th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade – formerly the 11th Separate Motor Rifle Regiment of the DNR terrorist organization – is fighting against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Special tasks are being carried out by GRU personnel, conducting night assaults using night vision equipment, performing sabotage, and adjusting strikes by aviation and artillery.

As of 13:00, the Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, confirmed that no Ukrainian forces units are trapped in Avdiivka.

