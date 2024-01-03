Allies report Russia's strategic pivot to target Ukraine's defense industry

British officials say Russians have chosen to focus on strikes against defense companies

Tu-95MS strategic bomber (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

During the massive rocket attacks on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2, Russia targeted the country's defense industries, not its energy infrastructure, according to British intelligence assessments.

British intelligence reports indicate that the Russian occupiers used a significant portion of their air-launched missile stockpile, accumulated over the past several months, in the recent attacks.

The British claim that the strikes were likely aimed primarily at Ukraine's defense industry rather than its energy infrastructure, indicating a shift in Russian tactics.

Allies stress that the Russian invaders are almost certainly aware of the growing importance of the defense industrial complex in preparing for a protracted conflict.

On January 2, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi announced that all ten of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched missiles deployed by Russia had been intercepted by the Patriot air defense system.

