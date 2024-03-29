Russia strikes energy facilities in Ukraine with missiles, damaging thermal and hydroelectric plants

Russia attacked several regions across Ukraine overnight with various types of weapons

MiG-31 (Photo: EPA)

Russia massively attacked energy facilities in Ukraine overnight: thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the center and west of the country were damaged, reported Ukrenergo.

According to the company, emergency blackouts are in place in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and hourly blackout schedules are applied in Kharkiv Oblast.

An overnight air raid alert was declared in Ukraine as Russian troops launched Kinzhals and cruise missiles from the Tu-95MS. As a result, the Polish military aviation has to take off.

On March 22, 2024, the Russians carried out the largest attack on the energy system of Ukraine during the entire war. For the attack, they used 63 kamikaze drones and 88 missiles of various types. Anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down 55 Shahed UAVs and 37 missiles.

There was damage in various regions, but Kharkiv was the most affected, where the Russians managed to create a blackout. Also, eight missiles hit the Dnipro HPP, putting the facility out of order.