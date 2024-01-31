Russia plans to acquire about 4.5 million shells, Ukrainian army fire three times less – allies

Pevkur states Russia intends to manufacture its shells and also acquire them from North Korea

Hanno Pevkur (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fire on average three times fewer artillery shells than the Russian army, according to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Also, Moscow plans to acquire about 4.5 million shells through its production and supply from North Korea – the minister did not specify over what period this volume is planned.

"While the more sophisticated Ukrainian howitzers and targeting systems mean its forces do not need as many shells as Russia to inflict the same level of damage, the lack in quantity cannot be completely overcome," Pevkur said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's partners are aware of the defense forces' needs.

"The question now is what we can send and what we can give," Pevkur stated.

Read also: EU may provide Ukraine with 600,000, not 1 million artillery shells by March – Bloomberg