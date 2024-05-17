Russia strikes Kharkiv with guided bombs: two dead and 13 injured

On May 17, at 15:37, Russia launched airstrikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in two deaths and 13 injured.

Oleh Syniehubov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

On the afternoon of May 17, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv, injuring five men, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary data, Russia struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv twice with guided bombs.

As of 15:56, there were reports of five injuries, Syniehubov added.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that fires broke out at the impact sites.

Around 15:15, explosions were also heard in Odesa, Suspilne correspondents reported. Journalists published a photo showing smoke rising. Local authorities have not yet commented.

UPDATED at 16:21: Syniehubov announced that one man had died, a fact confirmed by Terekhov, who added that four people were injured.

At 16:32 local authorities reported two dead and 13 injured.

