Russia strikes Sumy with missile, damages school, hospital, and injures one person – photos
On the afternoon of March 7, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Sumy, resulting in one person being injured and civilian infrastructure objects being damaged, the local military administration reported.
One person was injured, and a school, central hospital, emergency medical center, and water canal building were damaged, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
All necessary services are working at the scene of the impact.
