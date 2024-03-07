Russia strikes Sumy with missile, damages school, hospital, and injures one person – photos

Civilian infrastructure objects have been damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

On the afternoon of March 7, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Sumy, resulting in one person being injured and civilian infrastructure objects being damaged, the local military administration reported.

One person was injured, and a school, central hospital, emergency medical center, and water canal building were damaged, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

All necessary services are working at the scene of the impact.

Photo: Sumy OVA

Photo: Sumy OVA

See also: Five people die as a result of Russian strike on Odesa on March 6 – Ukrainian Navy