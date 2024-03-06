Five people die as a result of Russian strike on Odesa on March 6 – Ukrainian Navy

The occupiers struck the port infrastructure of the city on the day when President Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Greece were visiting

Five people were killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on the port infrastructure of Odesa on March 6., as reported to LIGA.net by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"The Navy can confirm an enemy strike on the city of Odesa. Unfortunately, there are five casualties," he said.

The air alarm in the Odesa Oblast was declared at 10:41, after which a powerful explosion was heard, a LIGA.net interlocutor in the city reported. At 10:45, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons in regions where an air alarm had been declared.

This happened while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting Odesa.

At a joint press conference, the Ukrainian leader spoke about the dead and injured, and Mitsotakis said that the explosion occurred not far from them.

When asked to share his feelings, the Greek Prime Minister said: "<...> Already at the very end we heard the sound of sirens and explosions, which were very close to us. We did not have time to go to a protected place, it is a very impressive experience."

