Russia strikes Odesa as Zelenskyy visits with Greek PM, causing casualties

An explosion was heard in the city in the morning

Screenshot from the video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the strike by the Russian invaders resulted in deaths and injuries at a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.

The Ukrainian leader said that he and the Greek prime minister not only heard but also saw this Russian strike.

"You see who we are dealing with. They don't care where to hit. I know that there were casualties today," Zelenskyy said.

He stated that the strike resulted in deaths and injuries, but the specific details are still unknown.

The president said that the occupiers do not care who they strike – military, civilians, or international guests.

"These people don't care. They have either gone crazy, or they completely do not control what their terrorist army is doing," he said.

The head of state said that Ukraine first and foremost needs to defend itself, and the best way to do this is with an air defense system.

Zelenskyy stated that partners have a plan to strengthen air defense, and Ukraine is gradually strengthening its capabilities: "Slower than we would like, but unfortunately, that's what we have. But the fact that we are getting stronger daily is also a fact."

