Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with 38 drones, missile

Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 kamikaze drones and an X-59 guided missile overnight on Monday, with explosions heard in the Kirovohrad, Lviv and Chernihiv regions and numerous facilities damaged in the city of Kharkiv and the region.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 24 Russian drones and a missile were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement the Russian attack lasted all night, with the air raid cancelled only after 5:00 am.

Kharkiv regional authorities reported that civilian objects had been hit in the city and in one of the settlements in the region.

According to the police, at least 10 drones were involved in the attack on the Kharkiv region. No casualties have been reported so far.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.