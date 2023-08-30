High-resolution photos show Russian plan to fortify Crimean Bridge by scuttling barges

The Russian occupation authorities have sunk several barges along the Crimean Bridge, hoping that this will protect the illegal structure from attacks by Ukrainian surface drones. Satellite images of barges near the Crimean Bridge, taken by the Planet.com service, were published by Radio Liberty.

The high-resolution satellite images show that barges have been installed south of the bridge.

The agency notes that perhaps the barges are partially submerged as the depth here does not exceed 2-4 meters.

It is assumed that these barges will be used as a basis for a barrier against Ukrainian naval drones.

On July 17, 2023, the Crimean Bridge was damaged for the second time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On August 12, explosions rang out on the Crimean Bridge, and clouds of smoke rose in different places. The occupation administration reported blocking traffic and complained about Ukrainian missile attacks.

According to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Crimean Bridge is working, but it is not operating properly, and the occupation authorities are throwing more resources to protect this object.

