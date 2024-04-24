Russia reports drone strikes on critical infrastructure in Lipetsk and Smolensk oblasts

In Smolensk Oblast, it was reported that a drone hit an oil depot. In Lipetsk Oblast, an industrial zone was struck

Refinery (Illustrative photo/Russian media)

Overnight, explosions were heard in two regions of Russia, their regional authorities reported. In Smolensk Oblast, a fire broke out at "fuel and energy facilities". In Lipetsk, a drone hit an "industrial zone".

The governor of Smolensk Oblast, Vasily Anokhin, reported around 5:00 a.m. that "as a result of the enemy's attack on civilian fuel and energy facilities in the territory of the Smolensk and Yartsevo districts, fires broke out."

At the same time, Russian Telegram channels began to share a video in which an oil depot in Smolensk Oblast is allegedly burning. A voice-over says that it's "burning harder and harder."

Almost simultaneously, the governor of Lipetsk Oblast, Igor Artamonov, announced the drone attack.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the industrial zone of the city of Lipetsk. There were no casualties," the report says.

According to Telegram channels, the property of the Lipetsk Tractor Plant, which manufactures military products, was struck.

There are no photos or videos from the site yet.

On March 12, 2024, as a result of a drone strike at the Lukoil-Nizhnegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Russian town of Kstovo (the fourth largest in Russia), the unit, which accounts for more than 50% of the primary processing plant's capacity, failed.

On March 13, the Security Service of Ukraine attacked with drones three of the five largest oil refineries in Russia – in Kstovo, Ryazan and Kirishy (Leningrad Oblast).

On March 15, a small refinery "Pervy Zavod" in Kaluga Oblast came under attack.

On the night of March 23, a fire broke out and explosions rang out at the Novokuibyshevsky Oil Refinery in Samara Oblast. According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, "an incident occurred" there.

On the morning of April 2, drones attacked an enterprise in Yelabuga. LIGA.net's source in the law enforcement agency said that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense was behind these strikes.