Czech engines found in Russian drones, manufacturer confirms

Some Russian Lancet kamikaze drones, which inflict significant damage to Ukrainians on the front line, are powered by model aircraft engines from the Czech company AXI Model Motors, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

A fighter with the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was the first to post the images of the engine on Twitter.

"An interesting find from the Bakhmut surroundings," the soldier commented, adding that the logo of the manufacturer was hidden under a layer of reinforced tape.

The AXI 5330/18 Gold Line V2, priced at less than 300 euros, is a regular model engine that is not a military item and is sold abroad without an export licence, making it likely the engine was smuggled into Russia through third countries.

After the photos of the engine went viral on social media, many volunteers and concerned citizens wrote letters to AXI Model Motors demanding an explanation.

Lancets are one of the most effective tools of the Russian troops on the front line, used to damage or destroy big targets such as artillery and air defence systems. It is available in heavy (12 kilograms, Lancet-3) and light (5 kilograms, Lancet-1) versions. This UAV is very difficult to shoot down after it has been guided by an Orlan or other reconnaissance drone to a target. The defence forces use chain-link screens, small arms, and anti-aircraft weapons such as Gepard, Tunguska, Shilka, man-portable air defence systems, etc. to protect their equipment from Lancets and FPV drones.

The company replied that it was aware of the problem and was working with the Czech security services to find out how it happened, adding this type of engine had not been sold for at least a year.

In a statement on its website, AXI Model Motors said it "fully supports Ukraine in its fight for freedom" and has never supplied their products for military use.

"We would like to reassure everyone that we have taken steps to ensure that this can no longer happen and that our products are no longer used to produce or sell these weapons. War is evil," the statement reads.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.