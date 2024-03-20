Russian rebel group calls for evacuation of civilians in Belgorod Oblast, vows to continue strikes

The group said that civilian casualties are exclusively the responsibility of the Russian administration, which is impeding evacuation

Illustrative screenshot from the video

The opposition group to the ruling regime in Russia, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), has published an address to the governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, and local authorities, urging them to stop using civilians as shields and to immediately evacuate people from the entire territory of the region. The limited military operation by the volunteers is ongoing.

"We call on the leadership of the Belgorod Oblast and, in particular, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov to stop using the civilian population as a shield and to immediately evacuate people from the entire territory of the Belgorod Oblast," the statement reads.

The volunteers say that their strikes on military targets are intensifying, and the shelling of the region is practically not stopping, while locals "continue to suffer and die."

They emphasize that civilian casualties are solely the responsibility of the Russian administration, which is impeding the evacuation.

The group addressed the governor of the oblast, urging him to "think about his people" and save the lives of locals, and also noted that he would bear responsibility for new victims if a full evacuation of the population does not take place shortly.

