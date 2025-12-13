Rotation of corps brigades has begun, – Syrskyi

Corps kits are being brought in line with the actual composition of army corps, and rotation has begun where the situation allows

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: General Staff Communications Directorate)

The rotation of corps brigades has begun in those areas of the frontline where the situation allows. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

At the same time, according to the Commander-in-Chief, despite the high intensity of hostilities, the Ukrainian army continues to improve the command and control system and bring the hull kits in line with the actual composition of the AK.

At the same time, as the Chief of Staff emphasized, the operational situation remains difficult. The enemy is conducting offensive actions along almost the entire frontline. On some days, the number of combat engagements reaches 300, the highest since the beginning of the war.

The size of the Russian group has long been about 710 thousand people. At the same time, the enemy has not been able to increase this figure, despite active recruitment – the Defense Forces "minus" a thousand occupants killed and wounded every day.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff has already stated that a number of young corps commanders have already demonstrated resilience, confident command of their troops, and a creative approach to combat planning. So the next step should be rotation of teams.