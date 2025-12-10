Syrsky: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have completely switched to the corps system. The next step is to conduct rotations

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Defense)

The Defense Forces have already fully switched to the body system. The next stage is to bring the corps kits in line with the actual composition of the corps itself. This was stated by the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian media executives and editors, which was attended by LIGA.net.

According to him, the transition to the corps system is the first step that allowed to unload the management system of the former operational and tactical groups and operational and strategic groups of troops.

"All the corps have taken over their areas of responsibility and received their assigned sets of troops. The corps have already gained experience and are confidently conducting their assigned operations. Those commanders who did not have sufficient experience have been replaced," said the chief.

According to him, a number of young corps commanders are already demonstrating resilience, confident command of their troops, and a creative approach to combat planning.

The next stage, which is already underway, is to bring the corps kits in line with the actual composition of the corps itself. Syrsky noted that the rotation of brigades in the corps has already begun, but given the intensity of the fighting, this process continues where the situation allows.