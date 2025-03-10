Rubio hopes to resolve US aid pause, sees promise in Ukrainian proposal for truce

The secretary of state considers Ukraine's partial truce proposal insufficient but calls it an important concession toward ending the war

Marco Rubio (Photo by BONNIE CASH / EPA)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hopes the issue of halting military aid to Ukraine will be "resolved" during talks in Saudi Arabia, The Guardian reported, citing AFP.

"I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously what happens tomorrow [at the talks] will be key to that," Rubio said.

He also addressed the prospects of a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Regarding Ukraine's proposal for a truce in the air and at sea, the secretary of state stated, "I'm not saying that alone is enough but it's the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end the conflict."

Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also present, though no meeting between them is expected.

On March 11, Rubio is set to participate in US-Ukraine talks, where Kyiv will be represented by Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, his deputy Pavlo Palisa, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy has said Ukraine expects the talks with the US in Saudi Arabia to yield results in advancing peace and securing continued support.