Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia for peace talks – photos

Talks between US, Ukrainian, and Saudi officials will take place in Jeddah

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 10 for a visit that includes planned talks between Ukrainian officials and representatives from Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

On March 10, Zelenskyy is set to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The following day, negotiations between Ukraine and the US will begin to explore possible ways to end the war with Russia.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Presidential Office Head Pavlo Palisa.

Representing the U.S. will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump's special envoy for Middle East affairs Steve Witkoff, and White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said that the meeting will focus on a ceasefire and peace settlement. A spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry noted that no Russian representatives are expected to attend.

Zelenskyy said that March 7 saw the "most intensive work" with Trump's team to date.