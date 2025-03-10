Trump says US close to lifting pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine

According to the American president, Ukraine does not sufficiently demonstrate a desire for peace

Donald Trump (Photo: Peter Foley/EPA)

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. is nearing a decision to lift its intelligence-sharing freeze with Ukraine, Axios reported Sunday, March 9.

When asked if he would consider unblocking the data, Trump replied, "We just about have, we really just about have."

Trump also predicted Ukraine would sign a minerals agreement with the United States.

He wants Ukraine to push for peace but said it hasn’t yet shown that "to the extent that they should."

"But I think they will be, and I think it's going to become evident over the next two or three days," Trump added.

He hopes for ceasefire progress this week, pinning optimism on a March 11 meeting in Saudi Arabia between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations.

Trump paused all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after a February 28 spat with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On March 5, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the halt of intelligence sharing.

The Saudi meeting was announced March 6. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry outlined its agenda March 7, saying it’ll cover U.S.-Ukraine bilateral ties, strategic partnership, its future, and a path to peace.