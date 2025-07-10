Rutte talks to Trump: Working with NATO Allies to help Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with US President Donald Trump on the evening of July 10. Work is underway with allies to provide assistance to Ukraine, , he said in social media.
He noted that he had called on world leaders to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense equipment amid Russia's ongoing massive attacks on civilians.
"I have just spoken with President Trump and I am working closely with Allies to provide Ukraine with the assistance it needs," he said .
Secretary General emphasizes that Russia's actions horrify allies.
- Ukraine plans to buy weapons from allies, in particular, the Patriot system. They may be financed by Germany, Norway and a number of other countries.
- The Associated Press reported that high-precision GMLRS missiles and 155-mm shells are already on their way to Ukraine at Trump's direction. However, the list does not include all the weapons that have been suspended.