Rutte talks to Trump: Working with NATO Allies to help Ukraine

Secretary General reminded that he called on the allies to increase military assistance to Ukraine

Mark Rutte (Photo: x.com/SecGenNATO)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with US President Donald Trump on the evening of July 10. Work is underway with allies to provide assistance to Ukraine, , he said in social media.

He noted that he had called on world leaders to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense equipment amid Russia's ongoing massive attacks on civilians.

"I have just spoken with President Trump and I am working closely with Allies to provide Ukraine with the assistance it needs," he said .

Secretary General emphasizes that Russia's actions horrify allies.