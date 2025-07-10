AP has found out what is heading to Ukraine after the resumption of US military aid

The list does not include all the types of weapons whose supply has been suspended

155-mm shells (Illustrative photo: PGZ)

The U.S. President's Administration Donald Trump has resumed supplying some weapons to Ukraine a week after the Pentagon ordered a halt to aid. At least two types of weapons are known to be en route. This was reported by... reports Associated Press, citing two unnamed officials.

According to the agency's sources, 155-mm ammunition and GMLRS precision-guided missiles are heading to Ukraine.

As AP noted, it is not known exactly when the arms shipment began.

155 mm artillery shells have become one of the most used types of ammunition in the Russian-Ukrainian war. They are used in howitzer systems.

Howitzer fire can hit targets at a distance of up to 24-32 kilometers, depending on the type of projectile and firing system, which makes them highly valuable for ground troops to destroy enemy targets from a safe distance.

The United States has provided Ukraine with more than 3 million 155mm rounds of ammunition since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

The agency emphasizes that it is unclear whether the pause in the supply of Patriot missiles, the supply of which was also suspended, will continue.