Romania solidifies support for Ukraine's EU and NATO membership by signing declaration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis signed a declaration on Romania's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, the Ukrainian leader announced on social media.

The President noted that Romania's signing of the declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO is an important step ahead of the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

Zelenskyy and Iohannis also discussed further steps taken by Romania to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression, as well as bilateral cooperation.

"Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the peace formula as a basis for ensuring sustainable and just peace on the continent and restoring the world order," the president said.

Earlier today, the Senate of the Czech Republic also supported Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Media also reported today that France is pushing for Ukraine to get a clear plan to join NATO as soon as possible, while Germany is calling for caution while the war continues.

