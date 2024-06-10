Russia-24 channel employee and three soldiers injured by mine in Shebekino, Russia – photos
In the Russian city of Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast, three soldiers and an employee of the propaganda TV channel Russia-24 were injured by a mine, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
Gladkov stated that the cameraman, in critical condition, was transported to Shebekino hospital. He sustained shrapnel injuries to his abdomen and left shoulder, and doctors are currently performing surgery on him.
One man with limb injuries was taken to Belgorod Hospital No. 2 by an ambulance team, Gladkov noted. He added that two others received medical assistance and will continue their treatment as outpatients.
