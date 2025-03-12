Russia attacked by drones again: videos from Tula and Oryol

UAVs were recorded in both Tula and Oryol, but the Russian Ministry of Defense does not mention these cities in its summary

Launch of a Ukrainian UAV (Video screenshot)

Russia came under drone assault again in the early hours of Tuesday, with the Russian Defense Ministry claiming it shot down or intercepted 21 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The ministry said 12 were downed over Bryansk Oblast, two over Kursk Oblast, one over Kaluga Oblast, one over occupied Crimea, and five over the Black Sea.

No mention was made of Tula Oblast, but local social media groups reported explosions, popping sounds, and air defenses engaging drones there. Videos also circulated online showing drones over Oryol, hinting at a broader strike.

Drone attacks on Russia have become near-nightly events. The Defense Ministry reported 39 drones downed or intercepted overnight into March 7, 43 that evening, 31 into March 8, 88 into March 9, and nine into March 10.

The heaviest assault hit overnight into March 11, with Russia claiming 337 drones downed or intercepted, including 91 over Moscow and its region.

Later, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces struck the Moscow oil refinery and the "Stalnoy Kon" facility in Oryol Oblast that night.