Russia attacked three districts of Kharkiv – there are casualties, including a child.
On the night of July 6, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones. Fires broke out as a result of the shelling, and a woman and a child were injured, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov .
Tереkhov reported the first explosion around 1:07 AM. The third explosion in the city was reported at 1:14 AM.
In particular, the Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi, and Novobavarskyi districts were under attack.
Ihor Terekhov reported that, preliminarily, a drone struck the private sector in the Novobavarskyi district. A 46-year-old woman was injured in the same district.
In addition, fires broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district at the impact sites.
Later, the head of the regional military administration reported two people injured as a result of the enemy attack and shelling in Kharkiv.
As a result of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 2.8-month-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
According to the Kharkiv RegionalProsecutor's Office , on the night of July 6, the Russians attacked three districts of Kharkiv with Geran-2 type drones. Preliminary reports indicate 6 drone strikes.On the night of July 4, Russia attacked the Kharkiv region with a Shahed drone carrying a shrapnel element that can explode only after 20 hours.In Chuguyiv, the enemy attacked an industrial zone, causing a large fire that firefighters tried to extinguish for a long time. Among the 11 injured, two are children.