Russia attacked three districts of Kharkiv – there are casualties, including a child.

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of July 6, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones. Fires broke out as a result of the shelling, and a woman and a child were injured, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov .

Tереkhov reported the first explosion around 1:07 AM. The third explosion in the city was reported at 1:14 AM.