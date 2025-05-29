Russia attacked Ukraine with a new type of drones "Dan-M" – Center for Radio Technologies

UAV "Dan-M" (Photo: Sergey Beskrestnov)

On the morning of May 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with a new type of attack jet UAV "Dan-M". These drones can fly at an altitude of up to nine kilometers and stay in the air for up to 40 minutes. This was reported by the head of the NGO "Center for Radio Technologies" Serhiy Beskrestnov.

According to him, a group of new-type drones was launched from Crimea.

Beskrestnov said that the Dan-M UAVs were created as a reactive target for training and testing air defense. Russia has converted this type of drones into strike drones.

"Similarly, we reworked the Strizh jet UAVs at the beginning of the war," Beskrestnov gave an example.

According to him, Ukraine was forced to modify drones intended for reconnaissance due to the lack of cruise missiles and long-range strike UAVs. It is not known what prompted the Russian Federation to convert jet targets into strike drones.

"Why Russia made this modification is unclear. Unless they have a large amount of UAV data," Beskrestnov suggested.

He added that in the original, the target is red, but the color of the modified UAV's hull was changed.

The flight time of the Dan-M is 25-40 minutes, it reaches a speed of 400-750 km/h and can fly at an altitude of up to nine km.

Beskrestnov did not report on the consequences of the new type of drone attack.