Russia attacks DTEK's thermal power plant again – equipment damaged

DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked more than 210 times since 2022

Attack on DTEK (Illustration: t.me/dtek_ua)

The Russian army has attacked DTEK's thermal power plant, damaging equipment. This was reported to by in the company.

On the evening of November 8, the enemy attacked one of DTEK's thermal power plants again. Equipment damage is serious.

Experts are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. It is not reported in which region the TPP was attacked.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's TPPs have been attacked more than 210 times," the campaign says.