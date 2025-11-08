Russia attacks DTEK's thermal power plant again – equipment damaged
The Russian army has attacked DTEK's thermal power plant, damaging equipment. This was reported to by in the company.
On the evening of November 8, the enemy attacked one of DTEK's thermal power plants again. Equipment damage is serious.
Experts are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. It is not reported in which region the TPP was attacked.
"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's TPPs have been attacked more than 210 times," the campaign says.
- As a result of the night attack on November 8, Centrenergo completely stopped generating and reported that the night shelling was the heaviest since the beginning of the full-scale war.
- In addition, Russia attacked the gas production facility of Smart Energy, killing an employee.
- The enemy attacked energy facilities in five regions, which will make blackouts longer.
