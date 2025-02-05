Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, causing fires

According to preliminary data, one person had an acute stress reaction

Ihor Terekhov (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

Russian Shahed drones attacked Kharkiv overnight, targeting multiple city districts and causing fires, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The first strike hit an administrative building in the Saltivskyi district around 2:33 AM, causing a fire and breaking windows in a nearby apartment building. A gas station was also damaged.

"No information about casualties has been received at this moment. All relevant services are working at the site," Terekhov wrote.

Around 3:15 AM, the mayor reported another drone strike, this time in the Osnovyanskyi district, which also resulted in a fire.

Bohdan Hladkykh, director of the city's emergency department, confirmed in a comment to public broadcaster Suspilne that the Shahed drone hit an architectural landmark in the Saltivskyi district, causing a 200-square-meter roof fire.

A second strike was reported in the Slobidskyi district, hitting an educational institution's building.

Regional military administration head Oleg Synegubov confirmed the attacks were conducted using Geran-2 drones.

The first strike damaged a non-residential building's roof, which was localized by 5:20 AM. One resident near the site experienced acute stress.

The second drone strike partially destroyed and burned another non-residential building's roof, damaging windows in seven educational building sections. No casualties were reported.

On February 4, Russia launched 65 drones, with most intercepted by Ukraine's air defense.

Drone fragments fell in Kyiv, with fires reported in Cherkasy and Sumy oblats.