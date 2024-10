The enemy launched two guided Kh-31P missiles from a Su-30 fighter over the Black Sea

Kh-31P (Photo: Wikipedia/Panther)

On the afternoon of October 29, Russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Oblast with Kh-31P missiles, killing a man with missile debris, reported Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper.

The missiles, launched from a Su-30 fighter over the Black Sea, did not reach their targets. However, in the Odesa district, a 71-year-old man was fatally wounded by a fragment of one of the enemy missiles.