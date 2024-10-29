Russia strikes Kharkiv with hybrid missile: four bodies recovered from rubble – photo, video

During the clearing of the rubble, four bodies were found

Photo: SES

A Russian airstrike on the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv overnight has resulted in the deaths of four people, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

The strike, which occurred at 2:51 a.m., was likely carried out using a guided aerial bomb. The attack damaged around 20 houses and completely destroyed two of them.

Rescue workers are currently on the scene, continuing to clear the debris. So far, they have recovered four bodies.

Terekhov reported that Russia carried out the nighttime strike using a Grom-E1 hybrid missile.

These munitions are described by the Russians as a hybrid of a missile and a gliding aerial bomb, based on the Kh-38.

The mayor noted that in recent days, the enemy has focused on terrorist strikes against Kharkiv, targeting residential buildings, historical landmarks, and symbols of the city, such as the Derzhprom building.

On the evening of October 27, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Kharkiv and the surrounding region, injuring more than two dozen people, including five children.

In the early hours of October 28, Russia carried out an airstrike on the Derzhprom building in Kharkiv, injuring seven people.