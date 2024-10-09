Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: casualties reported

A civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag was damaged during the attack

Odesa (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Wednesday, October 9, Russia launched ballistic missile strikes on the port infrastructure of the Odesa Oblast, as was reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

Five people were killed as a result of the Russian attack, and nine others were injured. All the victims are Ukrainian, and medical assistance is being provided. Five of the injured are in critical condition.

In addition, a Panamanian-flagged civilian vessel, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged during the attack.

Kuleba noted that this is the third foreign vessel targeted by Russia in the past four days.

"Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security. It is crucial to stop this terror through sufficient weaponry, air defense systems, diplomacy, sanctions, and accountability for every war crime," the minister said.

Update at 10:45 PM Kyiv time: Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported that the death toll from the attack had risen to six.

Eight others were injured, four of whom are in critical condition.

Update at 11:40 PM: The number of injured from the Russian missile strike has risen to 11. Seven people are in critical condition, according to Kiper.