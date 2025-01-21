Russia attacks Ukraine with 131 drones and four missiles: damage reported in two regions

All drones were shot down or lost from radars, the Air Force reported

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Ground Forces)

Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine using drones and ballistic missiles, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 72 out of 131 drones, as reported by the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting at 8:00 PM on Monday, Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 Shahed strike drones and various decoy drones from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akharsk. Additionally, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh Oblast.

As of 9:00 AM on Tuesday, the downing of 72 drones has been confirmed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Rivne oblasts.

59 enemy decoy drones were lost from radars without causing any negative consequences.

In the Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts, facilities, farm buildings, and private homes were damaged. Emergency services are currently working to mitigate the consequences, with no reported casualties so far.

Overnight on Sunday Russia launched over 60 strike drones and decoy drones at Ukraine, with air defense forces intercepting 43 of them.

On Monday, Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones (Shaheds and decoys), all but one of which were intercepted or lost.