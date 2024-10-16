Russia attacks Ukraine with 136 Shahed UAVs, combat work continues

Combat work continues, more than 20 enemy drones are still in the airspace of Ukraine

"Shaheed" (Photo: depositphotos)

Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with 136 Shahed strike drones overnight, with Ukrainian military forces shooting down 50 of them, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

The military reported that the Russians launched the Shaheds from Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Additionally, the enemy struck Donetsk Oblast with a guided missile S-300/400 and conducted an airstrike with a guided missile Kh-59 in Chernihiv Oblast from the airspace over Kursk.

As of 7:00 a.m., 51 enemy drones were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi oblasts.

Combat operations are ongoing, with over 20 enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

On October 14, 2024, the European Union Council imposed sanctions on seven individuals and several entities for transferring Iranian ballistic missiles and drones to Russia.

