Russia attacks Ukraine with 77 strike drones, 2 missiles: damage reported in three oblasts

Hunting for Shahed drones (Photo: Ground Forces)

Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine, using nearly 80 Shahed drones and various types of decoy drones, along with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force command.

The attack began around 7:00 PM on Wednesday, with drones launched from multiple directions, including Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and and missiles from Rostov Oblast.

As of 9:00 AM on Thursday, Ukraine's air defense systems had confirmed the interception of 56 drones across 11 oblasts, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa. Additionally, 18 Russian decoy drones were lost from radar.

The consequences of the attack are being assessed in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Overnight on February 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 65 drones of various types. Ukraine's air defense systems intercepted over 30 drones.

In Kyiv, debris from a drone was reported, and in Cherkasy, fires broke out at three private enterprises due to the attack.

Overnight on February 4, Russia launched over 100 drones and drone decoys, along with two ballistic missiles, targeting Ukrainian regions.