Russia attacks Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and Cherkasy region: more than 40 trains are delayed

A train (Illustrative photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo)

On the night of September 17, the railroad came under Russian attack. The power outage caused delays in some trains, said Oleksandr Pertsovsky, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The delay affected more than 40 trains on the Dnipro route, both international and local. In particular, these are trains No. 86/72 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-Pavlohrad, No. 80 Lviv-Dnipro, No. 75 Kyiv-Kryvyi Rih, No. 19/20 Helm-Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi and others – you can follow the situation at and.

"Reserve diesel locomotives are on standby, locomotive crews are on the way to help minimize delays and traditionally deliver everyone," Pertsovsky said .

The head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, , told about the drone attack. According to him, there are consequences for critical infrastructure, but he did not provide details.

List of train delays (screenshot of the UZ website)

List of train delays (screenshot of the UZ website)

List of train delays (screenshot of the UZ website)

List of train delays (screenshot of the UZ website)