Russia attacks with missile and 117 UAVs overnight: fallout in seven oblasts

Air defense forces shot down 74 drones, another 38 were lost to radar detection

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook)

From 7:00 PM Tuesday, Russian troops launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast and 117 Shahed drones plus decoy UAVs from Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine’s Air Force Command.

By 9:00 AM Wednesday, air defenses had shot down 74 drones across Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts, with 38 decoy drones lost to radar tracking without harm.

Seven oblasts — Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa — reported damage.

In Zaporizhzhia, no casualties occurred, but a private home and a critical infrastructure administrative building were hit.

In Dnipro, three women (52, 56, and 82) were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, alongside infrastructure and residential damage.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said three Shaheds crashed into a garage cooperative in Okhtyrka, sparking a fire that engulfed about 20 garages; no injuries were reported, and the blaze was contained.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper noted a drone strike in Odesa district ignited a private garage, while in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, UAV debris set dry grass and an idle medical building ablaze, later extinguished.

Kyiv Oblast’s administration reported two private homes in Boryspil district with shattered windows.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said a Shahed hit the ground at a Chuhuyiv enterprise, damaging an admin building, a garage, and five trucks.

On March 11, artillery in the Pokrovsk district killed two children evacuated in 2024.

On March 12, drones hit Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy, causing destruction.

The prior night, Russia launched three Iskander-M missiles and 133 drones nationwide.