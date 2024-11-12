Russia captures more Ukrainian land than in any month since mid-2022 in October

The fiercest battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors in Donbas

Illustrative photo – Russian media

Russian forces have captured more Ukrainian territory in October 2024 than in any other month since mid-2022, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The fighting in eastern Donbas is concentrated on the southern section of the frontline.

"There, Russian forces have skirted around major Ukrainian defences into open areas with only scattered and weak defensive positions," the article states.

Ukrainian forces are reportedly experiencing a shortage of manpower and weapons.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers have advanced towards Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub for Ukrainian forces. The city is also considered a stronghold for Ukrainian defensive positions.

"Significant fighting has also been reported in the fortress town of Kurakhove, to the south of Pokrovsk," the article reads.

Analysts from the OSINT community DeepState also reported on November 6 that Russia has occupied significant territories. According to their data, the enemy occupied approximately 490 square kilometers in October, the largest figure for 2024 and since the start of the Russian counteroffensive in October 2023.

However, analysts caution that "it is not worth measuring everything by area," as several brigades can be lost for the sake of one village, resulting in a small territorial loss indicator.

The hottest sectors on the front remain Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. Dozens of clashes occur there, and unlike most other axes, the Russians regularly storm with columns of armored vehicles, not just infantry, on the Kurakhove axis.

On November 11, army commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting about the significant strengthening of Ukrainian forces on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

Spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nazar Voloshyn, says that within a few days, Russia may launch assaults in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. However, it is unclear whether this will be a "major offensive" or a series of separate assaults. Previously, he reported that about 200,000 Russians are concentrated in the south, but this includes the entire southern front, including Crimea.

Read also: Putin hopes to regain lost ground near Kursk before Trump's inauguration – The Telegraph