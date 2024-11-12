For this purpose, the Russian dictator has deployed 50,000 troops in the region – both from the Russian Federation and from North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to drive Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast before the inauguration of newly elected US President Donald Trump, The Telegraph reported.

"NATO allies believe Putin is hoping to recapture territory lost to Ukraine before Mr Trump’s inauguration on January 20," the article states.

The report notes that Putin has deployed 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast to achieve this goal.

Additionally, an assessment by British intelligence, obtained by The Telegraph, indicates that Russia is likely to intensify drone attacks on Ukrainian positions in the coming days, using new launch sites near the border.

Ukrainian analysts suggest that the Kremlin may also be planning its largest counterattack in the Kursk sector to gain momentum and push towards the northern part of Sumy Oblast.

On November 4, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia had transferred about 11,000 military personnel from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.

On November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the first clashes between Ukrainian forces and North Korean soldiers. He described these encounters as "small-scale battles."

On November 7, Zelenskyy announced that North Korean soldiers had suffered their first casualties in battles in Kursk Oblast.

On November 10, the New York Times reported that approximately 50,000 Russian and North Korean soldiers are preparing for an offensive on Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast.

