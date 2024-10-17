Russia deploys infantry and armor to break through to Vyshneve, aiming to encircle Selydove

In addition to infantry, the occupiers have begun to use tanks and BMPs more actively for assaults around Selydove

Russian invaders (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Russian forces are intensifying assaults and attempting to advance toward Vyshneve, located on the western outskirts of Selydove. They are deploying infantry and armored vehicles to widen their control over the approaches to the city and disrupt Ukrainian logistics, according to National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk.

"Analyzing the battle activity, there's a trend where Russian forces are focusing on encircling Selydove without engaging in urban combat. They are pressing hard on the eastern flank to enter the city with infantry units," Muzychuk said.

He noted that since last week, the Russians have increased their use of armored vehicles for assaults, ranging from two to three units to larger mechanized attacks involving seven to eight BMPs and tanks.

During the day, when Russian aviation is active, up to 10 glide bombs can be launched.

Muzychuk said that all Defense Forces units, including the National Guard, are making maximum efforts to repel waves of Russian infantry assaults. Drones and artillery are being used intensively against the occupiers.

The 15th National Guard Brigade Kara-Dag said that while various types of drones are gaining attention, using mines remains a highly effective but underrated method of neutralizing enemy forces. [18+ video available here.]

Analysts from DeepState have also reported on Russian advances in the Selydove area.

Situations in the Selidovo region as of October 15 and as of October 16 (Map: DeepState)

Read also: Russia attacks with 56 drones: five hits on infrastructure facilities in frontline areas