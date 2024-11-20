The first step involves the formal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Crimea, and Sevastopol

Vladimir Putin (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Russia's Defense Ministry has drafted a forecast of the global military-political situation through 2045, envisioning the elimination of Ukraine and its division into three parts, a source in the intelligence community told LIGA.net.

According to the source, Moscow intends to present this plan to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump through foreign governments and representatives. Under the occupiers' plans, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, along with Crimea and Sevastopol, are to be officially incorporated into Russia.

The second part involves creating a pro-Russian state entity. This "state" would include the territories of modern Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr oblasts, and Kyiv itself. This pseudo-state would renounce integration with the EU and NATO while hosting Russian troops.

The third part designates western Ukraine as "disputed territories," including Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Chernivtsi, and Zakarpattia oblasts. The source says the Kremlin believes the fate of these areas should be negotiated between Russia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.