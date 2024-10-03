Russia drops dozens of guided aerial bombs on its own territory in Kursk Oblast

SU-35 (Photo - Mil.ru)

Russian forces are using guided aerial bombs not only against Ukrainian settlements but also on their own territory in Kursk Oblast, Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesperson for the Tavria Operational-Strategic Troop Grouping, said during the national telethon broadcast.

On the borders with Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, Russian forces from the territory of the Russian Federation are actively using guided aerial bombs and strike drones against Ukrainian settlements, as well as firing artillery.

"Additionally, Russian guided aerial bombs are exploding on the territory of Kursk Oblast of Russia, where our troops' operation is ongoing. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 15 airstrikes on its own territory, using 26 guided aerial bombs," Lykhoviy reported.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast began on August 6, and for almost a week, the Ukrainian authorities did not officially comment on it. On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged its conduct.

Ukraine controls approximately 100 settlements in Kursk Oblast.

Syrskyi stated that Kursk Oblast was the weakest point in the defense of the Russian army, which is why Ukraine chose it for the incursion.