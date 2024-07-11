DeepState reports Russian pressure towards the center of New York, located south of Toretsk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to these claims

Defense forces are currently fighting for the cities of Toretsk and New York in Donetsk Oblast, from where the occupiers aim to move towards Chasiv Yar, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told during the Ukrainian national telethon.

He noted that Russians are conducting battles on the outskirts of Toretsk – they are not in the city itself, but they are actively using glide bombs and unguided rockets against the settlement.

Commenting on DeepState's information about Russian pressure towards the center of New York, south of Toretsk, Voloshyn said: "I will neither refute nor confirm information from international and non-international analysts and experts. I'll say that the Defense Forces are fighting for this city as well."

He noted that the enemy intends to capture Toretsk and from there conduct military operations towards Chasiv Yar because the occupiers failed to break through there head-on.

