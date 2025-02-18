Russia intensifies offensive efforts deploying all available mobile equipment to frontline

The number of occupiers in assault groups has increased to five to seven personnel, and armored vehicles are being sent into battle

Російські окупанти (Ілюстративне фото: ЕРА)

The Russian army has resumed offensive operations in key front areas, taking advantage of weather conditions, as was reported to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

He said that Russians have taken advantage of deteriorating weather conditions (snowfall, fog, and frozen ground) and intensified their offensive actions in the Lyman, Kupiansk, Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka sectors.

The invading army conducts most assault operations under the cover of fog, in the early morning, when the frozen ground makes it convenient to move both armored vehicles and under fog cover, even during winter storms.

"Currently, Russians are using everything that can move to assault our defensive positions," noted Voloshyn.

The occupiers have increased their infantry assault groups to five to seven personnel.

In most sectors, even in the Kharkiv Oblast, Russians are using armored vehicles, although previously they had long adhered to tactics of attacks only with small assault groups.

Commenting on the increase in assaults, Voloshyn reported that in the Khortytsia group's area of responsibility, there were 861 enemy attacks last week, compared to 571 the week before.

This activity has also led to increased losses among the occupiers. From February 10 to 17, Russians lost 6,932 personnel. The week before – 5,974.

