Russia is hiring migrants to disrupt aid to Ukraine in Europe – Czech security service

Saboteurs are recruited on Telegram with the promise of a large monetary reward

Prague (Illustrative photo: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA)

Russia is increasingly hiring migrants from non-EU countries or countries under Russian influence to disrupt aid to Ukraine in Europe. This was reported... reports the Czech Security and Information Service (BIS) in its annual report.

BIS analyzed data for 2024 and concluded that last year Russia continued its efforts aimed at undermining the unity of Western countries and sowing discord among citizens of European countries.

One of the main goals of Russia's subversive activities was to weaken the cohesion among Ukraine's partners, disrupt the supply of aid, and undermine political support for Ukraine.

To achieve these goals, Russia has increasingly relied on individuals without direct ties to the Russian state, offering them financial rewards for carrying out a variety of tasks.

Most often, Russian intelligence services recruit economically vulnerable migrants from countries that are not part of the EU or from countries that are under the influence of Russia.

The most common platform for online recruitment is Telegram, which has led to the term "Telegram agents."

"These agents carry out a wide range of activities, from transporting people or parcels, to photographing and filming sensitive objects such as military bases or points of transfer of military aid to Ukraine, to arson, and creating a threat to the lives of civilians," the Service said.

According to BIS, Russians use intermediaries for recruitment, so "Telegram agents" may not realize they are working for the Kremlin.

The service emphasized that the activities of Russian agents are also aimed at achieving a psychological effect.

"This includes weakening the cohesion of Western society, fueling fear and uncertainty, undermining public trust in the state's ability to protect its citizens, and increasing pressure to reduce support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," BIS warned.