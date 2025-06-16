Russia is modernizing its nuclear bases near Europe's borders – satellite photos

One of their bases is located 270 kilometers from Sweden, journalists note.

Nuclear weapons (Photo: Depositphotos)

Russia has stepped up the modernization of its nuclear facilities near Europe's borders, with at least five such bases being upgraded or established in recent years. One of them is located just 270 kilometers from Swedish territory, SVT reports, analyzing satellite images.

Journalists received images from Planet Labs from May 2025, which indicate that the Russian base in Kaliningrad, where nuclear weapons may be stored, has been expanded and modernized in recent years.

New buildings, a triple fence, and new communication facilities have appeared on the territory, 270 kilometers from the Swedish territorial border.

Screenshot (Photo: www.svt.se)

Screenshot (Photo: www.svt.se)

According to the Polish government, about 100 tactical nuclear weapons are stored in Kaliningrad.

At the Osipovichi base in Belarus, the Soviet nuclear weapons storage facility is also being modernized, including a new loading platform for rail transport and air defense, according to nuclear scientists from the American organization FAS.

Screenshot (Photo: www.svt.s)

Screenshot (Photo: www.svt.s)

Large new buildings have been built at the Novaya Zemlya base, which experts describe as Russia's most important nuclear weapons testing base.

Screenshot (Photo: www.svt.se)

About 50 bunkers have been built on the Kola Peninsula to store ballistic missiles for submarines, as well as a pier for loading missiles onto submarines.

Screenshot (Photo: www.svt.s)

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson noted in his comments that Stockholm is closely monitoring Russia's capabilities in this area.

"We know about this and we have been monitoring this for a long time. It is about both Russian investments in nuclear capabilities and the implementation of a new doctrine," he noted.

On March 5, 2023, Putin announced his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, allegedly in response to the UK's plans to supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine.

On June 14, 2023, Lukashenko announced that Belarus had begun receiving its first tactical nuclear weapons from Russia.

On May 26, 2025, the head of the National Defense Committee, Oleg Ivashchenko, reported that despite Lukashenko's statements about the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the country, as of today there are no nuclear warheads there.