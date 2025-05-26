There are no nuclear weapons in Belarus, despite Lukashenko's statements. "Oreshnik" is unlikely to be there either – SZR

Illustrative photo (Photo: propaganda media)

Despite statements by self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the country, as of today there are no nuclear warheads there. This was stated by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform.

Answering the question of whether Belarus received nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation, Ivashchenko said that there are indeed nuclear weapons carriers there – in particular, Iskander operational-tactical missile systems and aircraft capable of carrying nuclear warheads. At the same time, there are no warheads themselves in the country.

"That's right. There is none. They are equipping storage facilities, preparing, building. Lukashenko says that by the end of the year they will have Oreshnik. But this is like wishful thinking. Today, there is nothing like that, and it is unlikely that it will appear," he said.

Ivashchenko noted that Belarus today is Russia's logistical and military-industrial rear.

"The Belarusian military-industrial complex has become an appendage of the Russian one. About 80% of Belarusian military-industrial complex enterprises are integrated into the Russian military-industrial complex. This is actually one base," said the head of the SZR.

On March 25, 2023, Putin announced his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, allegedly in response to the UK's plans to supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine.

On June 14, Lukashenko announced that Belarus had begun receiving its first tactical nuclear weapons from Russia.

In January 2024, Lukashenko stated that he allegedly received nuclear missiles for the Iskander complex from the Russian Federation .

In January 2025, Lukashenko announced through propaganda media that Belarus would receive the Oreshnik missile system from Russia "any day now."