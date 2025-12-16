One of the most peaceful countries in 2025 is Germany

The war in Ukraine (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration)

Russia is recognized as the least peaceful country out of more than 163 countries. This is evidenced by data of the Global Peace Index 2025 rating.

The report notes that 74 countries showed an improvement in peacefulness, while 87 countries showed a deterioration in their peacefulness compared to last year. In general, the average level of peacefulness of countries has deteriorated by 0.36% in the Global Peace Index.

The second place was taken by Ukraine, where Russia's full-scale war has been going on for four years and the Kremlin's armed aggression, previously called the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation, has been going on since 2014.

Other countries with a low peacefulness index are Sudan, the Republic of Congo, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, Israel, Mali, Myanmar, Burkina Faso, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and North Korea.

Peace Index 2025 (screenshot of the Global Peace Index report)

The top five most peaceful countries are:

Iceland Ireland New Zealand Austria Switzerland.

They also include Singapore, Portugal, Germany, Slovenia, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Japan.

