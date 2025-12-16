Russia is the least peaceful country in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2025. Ukraine is also on the list
Russia is recognized as the least peaceful country out of more than 163 countries. This is evidenced by data of the Global Peace Index 2025 rating.
The report notes that 74 countries showed an improvement in peacefulness, while 87 countries showed a deterioration in their peacefulness compared to last year. In general, the average level of peacefulness of countries has deteriorated by 0.36% in the Global Peace Index.
The second place was taken by Ukraine, where Russia's full-scale war has been going on for four years and the Kremlin's armed aggression, previously called the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation, has been going on since 2014.
Other countries with a low peacefulness index are Sudan, the Republic of Congo, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, Israel, Mali, Myanmar, Burkina Faso, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and North Korea.
The top five most peaceful countries are:
- Iceland
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- Austria
- Switzerland.
They also include Singapore, Portugal, Germany, Slovenia, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Japan.
- In September, Ukraine rose by seven positions in the World Economic Freedom Index 2025.
- In October, it became known that Ukraine lost ground in the global visa-free ranking – ranked 33rd.
- on December 2, it became known that Ukraine, for the first time in its history entered to the top 100 largest arms manufacturers according to SIPRI.
Comments (0)