Russia kills 41 with ballistic missiles in Poltava, over 180 injured

One of the buildings of an institute was partially destroyed, and many people were trapped under the rubble

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

Russian occupiers struck an educational institution and neighboring hospital in Poltava, resulting in dozens of deaths and over 180 injuries, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ministry of Defense.

Zelenskyy said the attack was carried out with two ballistic missiles, partially destroying one of the buildings of the communications institute.

"People were trapped under the rubble. Many were rescued. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, many people were killed. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead," said the president.

The Ministry of Defense noted that 25 people were rescued, of whom 11 were extracted from under the rubble.

The ministry reported that the window between the air raid alert and the missile strike was so brief, it left people scrambling for the bomb shelter mid-evacuation.

Zelenskyy said he ordered a full and prompt investigation into all circumstances of what happened.

"The Russian scum will undoubtedly be held accountable for this strike," Zelensky said, again calling on Western partners to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and allow it to strike Russia with long-range weapons.

