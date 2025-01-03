Russia launched 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in 2025; Kyiv plans air defense talks

Ukraine is preparing for crucial talks next week to strengthen its air defense capabilities

Hunting for Shahed drones (Photo by Ground Forces of Ukraine)

In the first three days of 2025, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 300 drones and 20 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"In just the first three days of the new year, the Russian army used over 300 attack drones and around 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukrainian cities and villages," he said, adding that a "significant portion" was intercepted or neutralized using electronic warfare.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of maintaining efforts to bolster Ukraine's air shield amid ongoing Russian terror. This includes replenishing missile stockpiles for air defense systems and enhancing mobile fire groups.

The president noted that a preliminary schedule of meetings aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's air defense has already been agreed upon.